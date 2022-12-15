Lahore Police arrested 8,777 drug-peddlers during 2022

The Lahore police arrested 8,777 drug-peddlers and registered 8,654 cases against them besides recovering 4,279-kg charas, 54.679-kg heroin, 66,802-litre liquor and 15.677-kg crystal ICE during 2022 until now.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore police arrested 8,777 drug-peddlers and registered 8,654 cases against them besides recovering 4,279-kg charas, 54.679-kg heroin, 66,802-litre liquor and 15.677-kg crystal ICE during 2022 until now.

Also, during the first two weeks of December, police arrested 452 narcotics-sellers and registered cases against them at the police stations concerned, recovering more than 198-kg charas, 54.

679-kg heroin, 530-gram ICE, and 3,511-litre liquor as well.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that prevention from drug use to promote safe and healthy communities was most essential phenomenon in the present circumstances. He stressed the need to particularly sensitise students as well as parents about drug abuse through awareness workshops and seminars with the help of media, civil society and educational institutions.