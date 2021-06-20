Lahore police arrested Aziz Ur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :CIA Police Lahore have arrested accused Mufti Aziz ur Rehman and his sons from Mianwali for involvement in a sexual abuse case.

According to SSP CIA Shoaib Janbaz, the accused and his sons namely Altaf Hussain and Atiq Ur Rehman fled after police registered a case against them on the report of student Sabir Shah.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects under the supervision of Hussain Haider.

Police today succeeded to arrest the accused and his sons.

A video featuring Rehman went viral on social media in which he could be seen sexually abusing a seminary student. The student had said the accused sexually abused him, while the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him.

JUI Lahore's secretary-general had also issued a notice stating that after the video, the party had suspended the membership of Mufti Rehman. Further investigation was underway.