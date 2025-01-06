Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrested Over 10,000 Suspects In Crackdown On Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Lahore police arrested 10,723 suspects and registered an equal number of cases during operations against illegal weapons in 2024. The confiscated weapons include 148 Kalashnikovs, 620 rifles, 376 shotguns, and 9,487 pistols, according to a police spokesperson.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the police carried out successful raids to seize illegal weapons from criminals and offenders. He emphasised a zero-tolerance approach toward illegal firearms, the display of weapons in public, and aerial firing.

Kamyana directed the police to maintain strict surveillance of habitual offenders involved in the possession and sale of illegal weapons.

He also ordered action against those using firearms to instill fear in the public.

In addition, he urged continued operations targeting unlicensed weapon holders, fake arms dealers, and unauthorised firearm repairers, ensuring no discrimination in the enforcement of the law.

The CCPO reaffirmed the Lahore Police's commitment to intensifying efforts against arms smuggling and the illegal weapons trade. He commended the force for its vigilant role in crime prevention.

