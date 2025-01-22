Lahore Police Arrests 102 Fugitives, 20 Court Absconders
The Lahore police have arrested 102 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 20 court absconders in 2025 so far with the help of advanced technological tools
A police spokesman highlighted the role of the Smart Eye App in these operations, underscoring its effectiveness in modern law enforcement.
This year, over 596,400 individuals were screened through the travel Eye Software, while more than 83,000 people were checked via the Hotel Eye Software. The Smart Eye Software also facilitated the review of records of over 2,400 foreigners. To further enhance public safety, police inspected 940 hotels, 1,390 guesthouses/hostels and 175 factories, identifying 237 individuals with criminal records during these operations.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the crucial role of modern technology in apprehending fugitive criminals. He instructed SHOs to ensure that hotel owners within their jurisdictions consistently record traveler data using the Hotel Eye App. Furthermore, he directed officers to monitor the movement of wanted individuals using the Travel Eye Software, particularly those attempting to blend in with passengers. Non-compliance with police software requirements, he warned, would result in strict legal action.
