Lahore Police Arrests 1,324 Professional Beggars
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Lahore Police has intensified its crackdown on organised begging networks, arresting 1,324 professional beggars and registering 1,310 cases this year as part of its ongoing efforts to curb the menace.
According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesman on Tuesday, those arrested include 1,236 men, 78 women and 10 facilitators. The arrests were made across various divisions with 329 in City Division, 257 in Cantt Division, 190 in Civil Lines, 149 in Saddar, 140 in Iqbal Town and 259 in Model Town.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed the department’s commitment to dismantling the beggar mafia operating in the provincial capital.
He stressed that professional beggars who exploit children and women as shields to solicit alms will not be shown any leniency.
The CCPO directed field officers to intensify operations against those who manage and facilitate begging networks, ensuring that criminals masquerading as beggars are brought to justice. Kamyana also instructed traffic police to continue their crackdown on organised begging at major roads and intersections.
