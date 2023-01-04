Lahore Police arrests 1,909 POs, TOs, CAs during Jan 2023

Lahore Police have arrested 1,901 proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders (TOs) and court absconders(CAs) during this month till now

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Lahore Police have arrested 1,901 proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders (TOs) and court absconders(CAs) during this month till now.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had given the task to all divisional superintendent of police (DSPs) and subdivisional police officers (SDPOs) to meet targets of the arrest of these criminals according to the lists provided to them earlier. He said that under the special campaign, POs, TOs and CAs involved in heinous incidents of crimes were being arrested on daily basis.

The CCPO Lahore said that anti vehicles lifting staff and central investigating agency (CIA) wings of Lahore Police had been doing joint efforts for arresting these criminals.

Lahore Police had arrested 54,752 POs including 3,088 POs of 'A' category and 12,994 of 'B' category during 2022. As many as 13,111 TOs and 25,519 CAs including 1,416 CAs of category 'A' and 24,058 of category 'B' were also arrested.

The CCPO said that special teams had been formed at police station level who conducted raids along with the Elite Force on daily basis and all-out sources and intelligence bases information had been used to arrest the outlaws. He said that the upper sub-ordinates and investigation in-charges were responsible for arresting the listed POs, TOs and CAs. The Criminal Record Office (CRO) data and fingerprints of the POs, TOs and CAs, had greatly helped in identification and arrest of criminals involved in heinous crimes, he concluded.