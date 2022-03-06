UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police At High Alert

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Lahore police at high alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The provincial capital remained the centre of religious, political and cultural activities on Sunday, and the security arrangements by the Lahore police remained tight.

During the Sunday prayers in churches, last day of Raiwind congregation, spring festival (Jashan-e-Baharan) and activities of a political party, foolproof security was provided to citizens as well as the participants in the programmes.

DIG Operations Dr. Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze and other senior police officers remained in the field.

The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite teams ensured constant patrolling around all the important places including churches, Raiwind Markaz, Nasser Bagh, Jailani Park and other areas of the provincial capital. Continuous monitoring of all programmes was ensured with the help of CCTV cameras as well.

>