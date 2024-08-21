Open Menu

Lahore Police At Top With Outstanding KPI Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 06:55 PM

According to the key performance indicators (KPIs), set by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for assessing police performance, the Lahore Police demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving a score of 68.84. This places them ahead of other major cities in terms of performance

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the Lahore Police had ensured timely registration of FIRs and merit-based investigations. Following special directions from the Chief Minister Punjab, complaints from children, women and vulnerable groups are being prioritised for resolution.

The CCPO underlined that a comprehensive strategy has been developed to address lawbreakers with extensive operations being conducted to control crime. He highlighted the Lahore Police's significant role in delivering justice through professional and high-quality investigation. Additionally, intelligence-based operations have been successful in targeting drug mafias.

