Lahore Police Blood Camp Held For Thalassaemia Child Patients

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

Lahore Police blood camp held for thalassaemia child patients

The Lahore Police on Tuesday organised a blood camp for children affected from thalassaemia at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police on Tuesday organised a blood camp for children affected from thalassaemia at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here.

On arrival of the children at Police Lines, police welcomed them and showered flower petals on them. The children coming from Sundas Foundation visited the monument of shuhada and laid a wreath there.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir distributed gifts and bouquet among children. Camps will be held in future for children affected from thalassaemia.

The CCPO applauded the policemen who came there for giving blood donation. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, CTO Lahore, SSPs Zeeshan Asghar, Athar Waheed, Ismael Kharak and renowned actor Khalid Abbas Dar Asghar and office-bearers of Sundas Foundation participated.

