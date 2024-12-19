Lahore Police Bust 5-member Inter-district Dacoit Gang
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Police have busted a five-member inter-district dacoit gang identified as 'Muzmali gang'.
The Organized Crime Unit (OCU) Chung team, led by DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, met CCPO Lahore at the Capital City Police Headquarters to report about the operation’s success.
The CCPO commended DSP (OCU) Chung Farooq Asghar Awan and his team for their diligent efforts. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the CCPO awarded them certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. Those recognized for their exceptional service included ASI Anees Ahmed, ASI Ali Murtaza, Head Constable Muhammad Asif and Constables Muhammad Imran, Arsalan Ali, Azad Ali and Muhammad Shehzad.
The meeting was told that the Organized Crime Unit apprehended the gang members in a series of targeted raids conducted in Okara, Jhelum, Depalpur, Sargodha and Lahore. The operation also led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of stolen jewelry, cash and weapons.
The gang, led by Mazmal alias Mazmali, included members Irshad, Abid, Nasir and Shehbaz. During interrogation, they admitted to involvement in numerous crimes dating back to 2017. These criminals, wanted in various cases, were also identified as proclaimed offenders in Okara, Depalpur and Lahore.
The CCPO expressed his admiration for the courage and dedication demonstrated by the policemen, describing them as invaluable asset to the department. He reiterated the Police's commitment to ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law.
CCPO Lahore appreciated the pivotal role of the Organized Crime Unit in combating crimes and reaffirmed the department’s mission to establish a secure and peaceful society. He concluded by stating that maintaining law and order and safeguarding citizens' lives and property remain the top priorities. He also assured that the recognition and encouragement of policemen will continue to motivate exemplary performance across the force.
