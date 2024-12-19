Open Menu

Lahore Police Bust 5-member Inter-district Dacoit Gang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Lahore police bust 5-member inter-district dacoit gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Police have busted a five-member inter-district dacoit gang identified as 'Muzmali gang'.

The Organized Crime Unit (OCU) Chung team, led by DIG (OCU) Imran Kishwar, met CCPO Lahore at the Capital City Police Headquarters to report about the operation’s success.

The CCPO commended DSP (OCU) Chung Farooq Asghar Awan and his team for their diligent efforts. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the CCPO awarded them certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. Those recognized for their exceptional service included ASI Anees Ahmed, ASI Ali Murtaza, Head Constable Muhammad Asif and Constables Muhammad Imran, Arsalan Ali, Azad Ali and Muhammad Shehzad.

The meeting was told that the Organized Crime Unit apprehended the gang members in a series of targeted raids conducted in Okara, Jhelum, Depalpur, Sargodha and Lahore. The operation also led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of stolen jewelry, cash and weapons.

The gang, led by Mazmal alias Mazmali, included members Irshad, Abid, Nasir and Shehbaz. During interrogation, they admitted to involvement in numerous crimes dating back to 2017. These criminals, wanted in various cases, were also identified as proclaimed offenders in Okara, Depalpur and Lahore.

The CCPO expressed his admiration for the courage and dedication demonstrated by the policemen, describing them as invaluable asset to the department. He reiterated the Police's commitment to ensuring public safety and upholding the rule of law.

CCPO Lahore appreciated the pivotal role of the Organized Crime Unit in combating crimes and reaffirmed the department’s mission to establish a secure and peaceful society. He concluded by stating that maintaining law and order and safeguarding citizens' lives and property remain the top priorities. He also assured that the recognition and encouragement of policemen will continue to motivate exemplary performance across the force.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Jewelry Okara Sargodha Nasir Jhelum Depalpur Criminals 2017 Top

Recent Stories

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

5 minutes ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

18 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

22 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

35 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

40 minutes ago
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

51 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

2 hours ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

2 hours ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan