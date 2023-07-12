Open Menu

Lahore Police Carries Out 3,501 Intelligence-based Operation This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:19 PM

The Lahore police have carried out 3,501 intelligence-based operations in various areas, this year, to safeguard the lives and property of citizens while maintaining peace in the city

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement said that these operations involved thorough searches of 89,140 houses, 46,877 tenants, and 380,114 individuals.

Additionally, 166 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels, and 4,441 shops were inspected. Legal action had been taken against 3,693 individuals under 109/55 of CrPC.

Moreover, various police stations have registered 13 cases related to drugs, 24 cases concerning illegal weapons, and 626 cases of violation of the Tenancy Act, he added.

Kamyana emphasized that stringent security measures had been implemented throughout the city on the eve of Muharram. As a part of this effort, search operations would persist in hot spot areas across all divisions and divisional officers were instructed to ensure regular patrolling in the high-risk areas, he added.

