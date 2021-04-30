UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Carry Out Flag March In Provincial Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:44 PM

Lahore police carry out flag march in provincial capital

Lahore Police, consecutively on fifth day, carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Police, consecutively on fifth day, carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of Corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit were part of the flag march.

The Flag March started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Mall Road, GPO Chowk, Lakshami Chowk, Boharwala Chowk, Garhi Shaho Bridge, Taizaab Ahata GT Road, Katcho Pura, Wasunpura Road, Misri Shah, Chowk Na'khuda, Tokaywala chowk, Shadbagh, Ring Road and Batti Chowk.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police is round the clock alert and ready for the protection of life and property of citizens. The purpose of the flag march and other security arrangements is to create awareness among citizens to follow Corona SOPs for the safety of their own life, he added.

