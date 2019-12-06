Lahore Police carry out search operations in sensitive city areas

The police on Friday conducted search operations in sensitive areas of the city, along with other important offices and public places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The police on Friday conducted search operations in sensitive areas of the city, along with other important offices and public places.

Police sources said that heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force and Lahore Police participated in the operations. The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations are aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Security of mosques and Imambargahs remained tightened in the metropolis, as DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all religious places.

Police checked all vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.