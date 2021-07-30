Lahore police caught 83 drug peddlers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Lahore Police arrested 83 drug peddlers and registered 83 FIRs in different police stations during current week. Lahore Police recovered 10 kg heroin, 29 kg charas, 10 grams ICE and 844 liters liquor from the arrested criminals.

City Division police registered 16 FIRs, whereas Cantonment Division registered 26, Civil Lines six, Saddar ten, Iqbal Town 15 and Model Town Division registered ten FIRs during the operation.

DIG Operations said that citizens should also cooperate fully with Lahore Police to eliminate the menace of narcotics from the society.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani had directed all Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to initiate grand operations against the criminals particularly drug peddlers involved in selling drugs in close viscinity of educational institutions.