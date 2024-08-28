Lahore police committed to establishing crime-free society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Wednesday expressed his commitment for creating a crime-free society, emphasising the need to make streets and thoroughfares safer for citizens.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office here to review progress towards achieving department's performance goals. He issued directives to focus on security in hotspot areas and sparsely populated regions and to adopt modern policing techniques for crime control.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran briefed the meeting on law and order and professional matters. The CCPO Lahore highlighted the priority of providing immediate relief to underprivileged individuals, vulnerable women, children, religious minorities and people with disabilities. He ordered to undertake continuous combing and search operations in the provincial capital to maintain exemplary public peace.

He mandated timely arrest of proclaimed offenders and full recovery in ongoing investigations.

The CCPO also emphasised the need for regular inspections of police stations and posts by supervisory officers to ensure that public services are up to required standards. He urged rapid actions against drug-related issues and advised implementing an open-door policy to address police-related complaints and issues.

CCPO Lahore instructed supervisory officers to personally visit crime scenes in case of occurrence of heinous crimes. He reaffirmed Lahore Police's commitment f0r establishing a crime-free society.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran and SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attended the meeting.