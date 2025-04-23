Lahore Police Committed To Serving Religious Minorities Through Meesaq Centres
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Lahore Police have reaffirmed its commitment to providing legal services to religious minorities through its Meesaq Centers, with over 4,279 individuals benefiting from these services so far this year.
According to a spokesman for Lahore Police, the three Meesaq Centers established in the provincial capital have issued 511 character certificates to non-Muslim citizens and an additional 110 to individuals from other districts. The centres have also processed 2,849 general police verifications, including 691 verifications for people from outside Lahore.
In addition, the Meesaq Centers have registered 55 missing persons reports, 32 criminal reports and 18 cases related to underprivileged individuals. Copies of FIRs were provided to 13 applicants.
The centers, located in Liberty, Kahna and Mozang are staffed by police personnel belonging to Christian and other minority communities ensuring inclusivity and trust.
Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the Meesaq Centers serve as a guarantee for the protection of minority rights. He emphasized their exemplary role in promoting interfaith harmony and fostering a peaceful society. "Minority citizens are receiving policing-related services under one roof," said Kamyana, adding that the issues faced by minority communities are being addressed on a priority basis.
Special arrangements have also been made at the centers for women, elderly and differently-abled individuals. In addition to legal services, the police are also working to ensure the security of places of worship for minority communities.
