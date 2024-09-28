Open Menu

Lahore Police Complaint Cell Receives 9,997 Applications, Resolves 9,071

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Police Complaint Cell has been actively addressing citizen concerns, receiving a total of 9,997 applications this year. Out of these, 9,071 have been resolved, while legal action is ongoing for 926 cases.

This was stated by the Lahore police spokesman in a statement issued here on Saturday

The complaint cell established in the Capital City Police Office plays an important role in providing relief to the citizens. Notably, of the 143 requests received through the Chief Minister’s portal, 134 have been resolved, with nine still in progress. Additionally, from the 5,740 applicants who visited the CCPO office, 5,286 applications have been addressed, while action is being taken on 454 others.

The cell has also handled 3,650 out of 4,113 applications received by mail; with 563 still under review, the spokesman added.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the police's responsibility to provide timely assistance to those in need. He noted the importance of the Complaint Cell in ensuring that citizens receive prompt relief, stating that issues are handled swiftly while maintaining merit. The CCPO reaffirmed the commitment to addressing citizen grievances efficiently and urged the staff at the Complaint Center to fulfill their duties with dedication.

