Lahore Police Complaint Cell Resolves Thousands Of Citizen Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The traditional role of police stations has evolved, with a focus on public service and people-friendly initiatives, as highlighted by CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kamyana emphasised the significant role of the complaint cell in addressing the concerns of citizens. According to a Lahore police spokesperson, the complaint cell at the Capital City Police Headquarters has received 3,083 applications this year. Of these, 2,745 have already been resolved, with ongoing action on the remaining 338 cases. Additionally, 31 applications received through the Chief Minister's portal have resulted in the resolution of 30 cases, while one is still under process.

The spokesman further shared that 1,147 applicants visited the CCPO office for issue resolution, with 1,000 cases successfully handled, and 147 still under review.

Furthermore, of the 1,905 applications received by post, 1,715 have been processed and 190 are currently under review.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised the importance of ensuring timely justice and reiterated the department's commitment to resolving public issues. He urged officers to adopt an open-door policy to facilitate quick and fair delivery of justice, especially prioritizing applications from vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, disabled, minorities, and women.

"Treat the citizens with respect as it is our responsibility to provide justice and support to the oppressed," Kamyana concluded.

