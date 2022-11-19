Lahore police conduct 191 search, combing operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore police conducted 191 search-and-combing operations, and checked documents of 76,285 motorcycles and 14,718 vehicles during snap checking this month so far.

According to the police spokesman, 959 motorcycles were found without documents, 81 without approved and authentic registration plates whereas 148 motorcycles were found without any registration plates, and legal action was taken against them including impounding of the bikes by the respective police stations.

During the search operations, checking of 4,000 houses, 2,200 tenants and 16,000 people was carried out.

Also 10 markets,135 shops and departmental stores, 20 godowns, four hotels, eight cemeteries, mosques and shrines, 13 churches, 14 office centres and 128 other places were checked. The police detained 16 persons for breaking the law, while 15 cases were registered over violation of the Tenancy Act.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers concerned to continue search-and-combing operations.