UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Conduct 271 Search Operations In Three Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:38 PM

Lahore police conduct 271 search operations in three week

The Lahore Police (Operation Wing) conducted 271 search operations in various part of the provincial capital during the last three weeks to maintain law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police (Operation Wing) conducted 271 search operations in various part of the provincial capital during the last three weeks to maintain law and order.

The police checked 21,478 people, 5618 houses, 2035 tenants, 47 hotels, 11 hostels, 19 guesthouses, 38 churches, 7 factories and 235 shops.

The police took action against 97 accused, registered 3 FIRs against narcotics, 10 FIRs under tenant acts and arrested two proclaimed offenders and 82 accused of other crimes.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that search and sweep operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and foil nefarious designs of enemy of the country. There was a dire need to remain highly alertin wake of present border situation, he said and added that Lahore Police were conducting search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Border

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

26 minutes ago

Govt to bring Nawaz back by January 15: Ch Fawad

2 minutes ago

Health Secretary Sindh visits Patel Hospital

2 minutes ago

PCGA Chairman for rebuilding cotton economy afresh ..

2 minutes ago

Three held for murdering shopkeeper during mobile ..

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI President appeals for swift measures to che ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.