Lahore police conduct 271 search operations in three week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police (Operation Wing) conducted 271 search operations in various part of the provincial capital during the last three weeks to maintain law and order.

The police checked 21,478 people, 5618 houses, 2035 tenants, 47 hotels, 11 hostels, 19 guesthouses, 38 churches, 7 factories and 235 shops.

The police took action against 97 accused, registered 3 FIRs against narcotics, 10 FIRs under tenant acts and arrested two proclaimed offenders and 82 accused of other crimes.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that search and sweep operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and foil nefarious designs of enemy of the country. There was a dire need to remain highly alertin wake of present border situation, he said and added that Lahore Police were conducting search and sweep operations on regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.