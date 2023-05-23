UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Conduct 2,730 Search Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Police carried out 2,730 search operations during the current year to ensure safety of people and maintain law and order in the city.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Lahore police spokesman, during the search operations 60,972 houses, 32,921 tenants, and 261,741 individuals were checked.

As many as 502 cases regarding violations of the Tenancy Act were registered, 22 cases of drug-related offences and 19 cases of illegal weapons were registered.

As a result of these operations, 32 individuals with criminal history and proclaimed offenderswere apprehended, the spokesman added.

