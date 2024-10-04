Open Menu

Lahore Police Conduct 3,243 Search Operations

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In connection with the Jummah prayers security, the Lahore police carried out 3,243 search-and-combing operations in various areas of the city.

A police spokesman said in a statement on Friday that over 94,000 houses, more than 57,000 tenants, and over 216,000 individuals were checked during operations. More than 338,000 individuals were cleared after verification. Legal action was taken against 1,586 people for violations and 494 actions were initiated under the Tenancy Act.

The search operations resulted in the arrest of 321 proclaimed offenders, registration of 132 drug-related cases and the detention of 129 individuals under Sections 55 and 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Additionally, 206 cases for illegal possession of firearms and 94 cases for alcohol consumption were filed. The operations also involved checks at 63 hotels, 26 guest houses, 89 hostels, 18 bus terminals, 44 godowns and factories, 6,457 shops, 68 mosques and madrasas.

