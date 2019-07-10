Lahore Police conduct 348 search operations in June

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore police conducted 348 search operations to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital during the last month.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, the police checked 164 hotels, 51 guest houses, 15 hostels, 20 godowns, 243 shops, 25 churches and five madaris during these search operations in different areas of the city.

The police also checked 13340 houses, 7318 tenants and 46165 persons.

Action was taken against 148 persons according to the National Action Plan for incomplete documents. Police arrested 115 accused for violation of tenants Act and two for narcotics and registered cases against them.

Legal action was initiated under criminal charges against 32 persons, the spokesman added.