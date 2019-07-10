UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Conduct 348 Search Operations In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 07:50 PM

Lahore Police conduct 348 search operations in June

The Lahore police conducted 348 search operations to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital during the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore police conducted 348 search operations to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital during the last month.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, the police checked 164 hotels, 51 guest houses, 15 hostels, 20 godowns, 243 shops, 25 churches and five madaris during these search operations in different areas of the city.

The police also checked 13340 houses, 7318 tenants and 46165 persons.

Action was taken against 148 persons according to the National Action Plan for incomplete documents. Police arrested 115 accused for violation of tenants Act and two for narcotics and registered cases against them.

Legal action was initiated under criminal charges against 32 persons, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Criminals

Recent Stories

New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World C ..

1 minute ago

No access to Golain GLOF site due to heavy floodin ..

1 minute ago

DG,SBP inaugurates Punjab summer swimming camp

1 minute ago

RWMC collects 850 tons of garbage on daily basis

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PDMA plan for possib ..

7 minutes ago

Political Solution to Conflict in DR Congo Needed ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.