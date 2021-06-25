UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Conduct 499 Search Operations

Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:51 PM

The Lahore Police conducted 499 search operations in the city during this month so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police conducted 499 search operations in the city during this month so far.

As many as 11,311 persons, 54,684 houses, 5,525 tenants, 32 hotels, nine guest houses, 28 hostels, 11 bus terminals, 185 shops and two churches were checked. The police took action against 54 accused persons, registering 43 FIRs under the Tenant Acts and arrested eight accused in other crimes.

