Lahore Police Conduct 5,745 Search Operations In 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Police carried out 5,745 search operations this year as part of their ongoing efforts to create a peaceful and secure environment for citizens.

During these operations, over 173,000 houses, 95,000 tenants, and more than 458,000 individuals were thoroughly screened.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, more than 455,000 individuals were cleared after verification. Legal action was taken against over 3,320 violators, leading to the arrest of 792 proclaimed offenders. In addition, 553 cases of illegal weapons and 413 narcotics-related cases were registered.

The operations also involved inspections of 443 hotels, 51 guesthouses, 122 hostels, 57 bus terminals, 143 warehouses and factories, 15,521 shops, and 302 mosques and seminaries.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that search and combing operations will continue to ensure peace in the provincial capital. He reaffirmed Lahore Police's commitment to strictly addressing lawbreakers and protecting citizens' lives, property, and assets. The CCPO also urged police personnel to interact courteously with the public during these operations.

