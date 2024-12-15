Open Menu

Lahore Police Conduct Flag March

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Lahore police conduct flag march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In the wake of law and order situation, the Lahore police conducted a flag march in Iqbal Town division, here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, the flag march was conducted in the light of the orders of CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations. Circle officers, SHOs and Dolphin Squad of Iqbal Town Division participated in the flag march. The flag march was led by SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed.

The flag march started from Muslim Town Ayubia Market, passed through Wahdat Road, Karim Block Market, Multan Chungi, Thokar Niaz Baig, Sabzazar, Samanabad Mor, Gulshan-e-Ravi Double Road, Sanda, Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony and ended in Muslim Town.

SP Iqbal Town Bilal Ahmed said peace was being maintained and implementation of government orders was being ensured. They were determined to ensure the joy of Christmas and New Year's eve. The aim of the flag march was to maintain peace and order and create a sense of security among the public.

