Lahore Police Conduct Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Lahore police conduct search operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore police on Friday conducted search operation around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to Lahore police spokesman, security of the mosques and other religious places including Imam Bargahs remained tightened during on Friday prayer in the metropolis.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive places.

The ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the people.

