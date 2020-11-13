Lahore police conduct search operation in various city areas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore police on Friday conducted search operation in various sensitive areas of the city, important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric data and the latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital, said Lahore Police spokesman.

Security of mosques and Imambargahs remained tightened at Juma prayers. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places.

Police officers and officials, along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert at all sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.