Lahore police conduct search operations in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore police conducted search operations in the city on Friday.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital, according to DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed.

He also issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city especially at worship and religious places.