UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Conduct Search Operations In City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:53 PM

Lahore police conduct search operations in city

Lahore police conducted search operations in the city on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Lahore police conducted search operations in the city on Friday.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), Elite force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations.

The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital, according to DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed.

He also issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city especially at worship and religious places.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order All

Recent Stories

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

5 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab vows to solve problems of nu ..

2 minutes ago

Special task force to be formed to ensure best qua ..

2 minutes ago

China sends experts, aid to Italy to help virus fi ..

2 minutes ago

Greek organisers scrap Olympic torch relay because ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.