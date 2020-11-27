UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Conduct Search Operations In Different Parts Of City

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Lahore police conduct search operations in different parts of city

Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations conducted in different parts of the city to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations conducted in different parts of the city to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Security of the mosques and other religious places including Imambargahs remained tightened on Jummatul Mubarak.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all the vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.

All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive Mosques and Imambargahs.

Moreover, on the instructions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, search operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the city and other important offices and public places. Lahore Police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

