Lahore Police Conduct Search & Sweep Operations In City

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Lahore police on Friday conducted search-and-sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore police on Friday conducted search-and-sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. Police personnel checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and the latest android devices.

According to the Lahore police spokesperson, search operations were meant to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.

General holdup was also held by the Lahore Police in different areas of the city to eradicate criminals and anti-peace elements.

Temporary police pickets were established on major roads, markets, financial institutions, public places and crime hotspots. The purpose of the general holdup was to make security more effective and curb criminals and anti-peace elements. The supervisory officers monitored the process of checking of the suspicious vehicles and persons.

