Lahore Police Conducted 1,213 Search & Combing Operations This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Lahore police conducted 1,213 search and combing operations so far this year to ensure peace and security.
The Lahore police spokesperson said on Friday that during these search operations, 33,047 houses, 16,121 tenants, and 115,522 individuals were checked. Under the Tenancy Act, actions have been taken against 286 individuals.
During the operations, 85 proclaimed offenders were apprehended, 21 drug cases registered, and 44 individuals taken into custody under the 55/109 CrPC. The spokesperson further mentioned that 52 cases of illegal weapons and 9 of gambling had also been registered. The record of individuals was checked at 30 hotels, 74 hostels, 65 factories, and 1,837 shops during the search operations.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the series of search and combing operations are ongoing. He directed police teams to increase patrolling in sensitive areas and supervise officers to oversee the operations. The CCPO added that search operations will be conducted around cricket stadiums and residential areas of international cricketers on a daily basis. He issued directions to curb gambling, illegal weapons, street crime and apprehend individuals involved in committing crimes in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy.
