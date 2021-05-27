UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Conducted 2,471 Search Operations His Year

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lahore police conducted 2,471 search operations his year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore police conducted 2,471 search and sweep operations this year till date to maintain law and order in the provincial capital.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, 242,506 persons, 57,855 houses, 25,539 tenants, 219 hotels, 106 guest houses, 97 hostels, 2,179 shops and 118 churches, 31 mosques, 23 godowns, four railway stations, 50 bus terminals and 13 educational institutes were checked during the past almost five months.

The City Division police conducted 518 search and sweep operations, Cantt Division 532, Civil Lines 472, Iqbal Town Division 351, Model Town 329 whereas Sadar Division police conducted 269 search operations in its jurisdiction.

Police took action against 222 accused persons, registered 90 FIRs [first information reports] over violation of the Tenant Registration Act, 14 FIRs for keeping illegal weapons and 75 for possessing drugs.

The checking of vehicles and persons was increased at exit ant entry points of the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Drugs Vehicles

Recent Stories

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

8 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

18 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

46 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

54 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.