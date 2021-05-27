Lahore police conducted 2,471 search operations his year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore police conducted 2,471 search and sweep operations this year till date to maintain law and order in the provincial capital.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, 242,506 persons, 57,855 houses, 25,539 tenants, 219 hotels, 106 guest houses, 97 hostels, 2,179 shops and 118 churches, 31 mosques, 23 godowns, four railway stations, 50 bus terminals and 13 educational institutes were checked during the past almost five months.

The City Division police conducted 518 search and sweep operations, Cantt Division 532, Civil Lines 472, Iqbal Town Division 351, Model Town 329 whereas Sadar Division police conducted 269 search operations in its jurisdiction.

Police took action against 222 accused persons, registered 90 FIRs [first information reports] over violation of the Tenant Registration Act, 14 FIRs for keeping illegal weapons and 75 for possessing drugs.

The checking of vehicles and persons was increased at exit ant entry points of the city.