UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Conducted 255 Search Operations This Month

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Lahore police conducted 255 search operations this month

The Lahore Police Operations Wing, under the National Action Plan, conducted 255 search operations during the this month at different places to maintain law and order in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police Operations Wing, under the National Action Plan, conducted 255 search operations during the this month at different places to maintain law and order in the city.

Also, 24,921 persons, 5,654 houses, 2,091 tenants, 55 hotels, 11 hostels, 21 churches, 13 factories, 13 madrasas and 280 shops were checked.

Police took action against 24 accused persons, registering three FIRs in narcotics, 10 in tenant acts and 11 accused were arrested in other crimes.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order

Recent Stories

Panelists call for converting COVID crisis into op ..

2 minutes ago

China willing to share agricultural experience wit ..

2 minutes ago

UAE creating, spreading hope around region: Mohamm ..

10 minutes ago

Children are our national asset, future of Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all ..

5 minutes ago

PILAC arranges Mehfil-e-Milad for women

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.