Lahore police conducted 255 search operations this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police Operations Wing, under the National Action Plan, conducted 255 search operations during the this month at different places to maintain law and order in the city.

Also, 24,921 persons, 5,654 houses, 2,091 tenants, 55 hotels, 11 hostels, 21 churches, 13 factories, 13 madrasas and 280 shops were checked.

Police took action against 24 accused persons, registering three FIRs in narcotics, 10 in tenant acts and 11 accused were arrested in other crimes.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy.