Open Menu

Lahore Police Conducted 2,774 Search & Combating Operations This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Lahore police conducted 2,774 search & combating operations this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police conducted 2,774 search and combing operations this year to maintain peace and security. During the operations, a total of 79,979 homes, 50,036 tenants and 169,722 individuals were checked.

According to the Lahore police spokesman on Saturday, 257,282 individuals were cleared after verification. Legal action has been initiated against 1,146 people for various offenses. Additionally, under the Tenancy Act, action was taken against 472 individuals.

The operations led to the arrest of 182 proclaimed offenders, registration of 60 drug-related cases and the detention of 84 people under Sections 55/109 of the Criminal Procedure Code. There were also 123 cases of illegal weapons possession and 42 cases related to liquor consumption. The operations included checking 46 hotels, 26 guesthouses, 89 hostels, 4 bus terminals, 44 warehouses and factories, 5,506 shops, and 68 mosques and religious schools.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised necessity of these search and combing operations for maintaining peace. He instructed supervisory officers to regularly visit key facilities, including imambargahs and mosques in their respective areas. The SHOs and police station in-charges were directed to oversee checking processes at checkpoints and ensure vigilance against suspicious elements.

He added that the Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around sensitive buildings, mosques, and places of worship. He also instructed officers to carry out search and combing operations around bus terminals, goods transport hubs, railway stations, and foreign consulates. Officers and personnel he urged to remain active and diligent in their duties. He directed Lahore Police's front line soldiers to remain always alert in order to protect citizens' life and property.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Police Station Visit Alert Criminals

Recent Stories

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

11 minutes ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

3 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

3 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

6 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

20 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

20 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

20 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan