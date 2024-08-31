Lahore Police Conducted 2,774 Search & Combating Operations This Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Lahore Police conducted 2,774 search and combing operations this year to maintain peace and security. During the operations, a total of 79,979 homes, 50,036 tenants and 169,722 individuals were checked.
According to the Lahore police spokesman on Saturday, 257,282 individuals were cleared after verification. Legal action has been initiated against 1,146 people for various offenses. Additionally, under the Tenancy Act, action was taken against 472 individuals.
The operations led to the arrest of 182 proclaimed offenders, registration of 60 drug-related cases and the detention of 84 people under Sections 55/109 of the Criminal Procedure Code. There were also 123 cases of illegal weapons possession and 42 cases related to liquor consumption. The operations included checking 46 hotels, 26 guesthouses, 89 hostels, 4 bus terminals, 44 warehouses and factories, 5,506 shops, and 68 mosques and religious schools.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised necessity of these search and combing operations for maintaining peace. He instructed supervisory officers to regularly visit key facilities, including imambargahs and mosques in their respective areas. The SHOs and police station in-charges were directed to oversee checking processes at checkpoints and ensure vigilance against suspicious elements.
He added that the Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around sensitive buildings, mosques, and places of worship. He also instructed officers to carry out search and combing operations around bus terminals, goods transport hubs, railway stations, and foreign consulates. Officers and personnel he urged to remain active and diligent in their duties. He directed Lahore Police's front line soldiers to remain always alert in order to protect citizens' life and property.
