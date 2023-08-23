Open Menu

Lahore Police Conducted 3960 IBOs This Year

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :In order to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property and maintain peace, Lahore police have conducted a total of 3960 intelligence-based search operations (IBOs) in the current year.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that during these search operations, a total of 102387 houses, 53074 tenants, 434909 individuals, 226 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels, and 4886 shops were checked. Under Section 55/109 of the Criminal Procedure Code, actions were taken against 3724 individuals.

Similarly, 24 cases of narcotics possession, 99 cases of illegal weapons, and 3 cases related to gambling were registered. Additionally, 42 POs were apprehended during these search operations, he added.

