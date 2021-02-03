UrduPoint.com
Lahore Police Conducted 461 Search Operations In January

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:56 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that Lahore police were playing very active role in restoring International cricket in Pakistan

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that Lahore police were playing very active role in restoring International cricket in Pakistan.

He said that every possible step was being taken for provision foolproof security of Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams.

Giving details, Police Operations Wing under National Action Plan conducted 461 search operations during the last month at different places to maintain law and order in the city. Whereas, 48541 persons, 10654 houses, 5241 tenants, 70 hotels, 40 hostels, 50 churches, 12 educational institutions, 38 guest houses and 15 bus stands were checked.

Police took action against 60 accused persons, registering three FIRs in narcotics, 8 in tenant acts and 23 cases on tenant act.

The DIG Operations Lahore said that Lahore Police conducted search and sweep operations on regular basisin different areas of the city in consultation and coordination with security agencies and related departments.

