Lahore police conducted 5,197 search operations this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore police have conducted 5,197 search operations in different areas of the city this year so far.

According to a report, issued by the Lahore Police Operations Wing here on Saturday, the search-and-sweep operations were conducted under the National Action Plan. As many as 1,689 hotels, 435 guest houses, 855 hostels, 6,717 shops, 181 factories, 273 madrasas, 514 bus terminals, 38 educational institutions and 365 churches were checked during these operations.

The report said that police verified documents of 110,566 houses, 40,782 tenants and 448,767 persons. Police took action against 5,419 people over incomplete documentation and registered 30 cases against people having illegal weapons and arrested the accused. Also, 65 FIRs were lodged in narcotics cases, one over gambling and 929 under the Tenant Act. Thirty-five proclaimed offenders (POs) and targeted offenders (TOs) were also arrested during the search operations.