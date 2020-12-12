UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Conducted 5,197 Search Operations This Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Lahore police conducted 5,197 search operations this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore police have conducted 5,197 search operations in different areas of the city this year so far.

According to a report, issued by the Lahore Police Operations Wing here on Saturday, the search-and-sweep operations were conducted under the National Action Plan. As many as 1,689 hotels, 435 guest houses, 855 hostels, 6,717 shops, 181 factories, 273 madrasas, 514 bus terminals, 38 educational institutions and 365 churches were checked during these operations.

The report said that police verified documents of 110,566 houses, 40,782 tenants and 448,767 persons. Police took action against 5,419 people over incomplete documentation and registered 30 cases against people having illegal weapons and arrested the accused. Also, 65 FIRs were lodged in narcotics cases, one over gambling and 929 under the Tenant Act. Thirty-five proclaimed offenders (POs) and targeted offenders (TOs) were also arrested during the search operations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police

Recent Stories

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

1 hour ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

2 hours ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

2 hours ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

2 hours ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

2 hours ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 city areas

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.