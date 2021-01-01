Lahore police conducted 5540 search, sweep operations during 2020

The Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted search and sweep operations under National Action Plan in the provincial capital during the year 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted search and sweep operations under National Action Plan in the provincial capital during the year 2020.

The Lahore police conducted as many as 5540 search operations in different areas of the city, whereas 1768 hotels, 457 guest houses, 866 hostels, 7012 shops, 88 factories, 286 Madaris, 519 bus terminals, 38 educational institutions and 433 churches were checked during these search operations.

The police verified 117903 houses, 44037 tenants and 482002 persons.

The police took action against 5614 accused persons under National Action Plan for their incomplete documentation.

The police registered 34 cases against illegal weapons and arrested the accused whereas 69 FIRs were lodged in narcotics, 1 in gambling and 973 in Tenant Act.

As many as 48 proclaimed offenders & targeted offenders were also arrested during these search operations.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role to maintain law and order in the city and to foil nefarious designs of the enemy. There is a dire need to remain high alert in wake of border situation.

Ashfaq Khan further said that Lahore police conducts search and sweep operationson regular basis in different areas of the city in consultation and coordination withsecurity agencies and related departments.