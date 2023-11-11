Open Menu

Lahore Police Conducted 5,755 IBOs This Year: CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Lahore police conducted 5,755 IBOs this year: CCPO

The Lahore Police conducted 5,755 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) this year, with an ongoing commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Police conducted 5,755 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) this year, with an ongoing commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of citizens.

This was stated by Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement, released here on Saturday.

During these operations, a thorough examination had been conducted, encompassing 153,607 houses, 77,744 tenants and 601,599 individuals, he added.

The CCPO Lahore reported that 258 hotels, 62 guest houses, 116 hostels, and 8,516 shops were scrutinised during the search operations.

Notably, action has been taken against 1,047 individuals under the Tenancy Act, he added and concluded that the protection of the community remains a paramount responsibility for Lahore Police.

