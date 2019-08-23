Lahore Police conducted search operations in provincial capital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore police on Friday conducted search opeations around sensitive areas of the city, along with Chinese consulate Lahore and other important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and police participated in the operations. The police checked all suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, the ongoing search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, security of mosques and Imambargahs remained tightened on Friday in the metropolis, as DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all vehicles and suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.