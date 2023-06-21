UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Conducts 3,170 Search Operations This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Lahore police conducts 3,170 search operations this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :In order to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens and maintain peace, a total of 3,170 search operations have been carried out in various areas of the provincial metropolis this year.

These operations have been instrumental in verifying information related to 79,213 houses, 41,938 tenants, and 330,657 individuals.

In a statement released on Wednesday , Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed that these operations have resulted in the registration of 561 cases for violating tenancy registration, including 13 cases related to drug offenses and 21 cases involving illegal weapons, across different police stations. Additionally, 33 proclaimed offenders have also been apprehended during these operations.

The police force was being modernized to effectively protect the lives and properties of citizens, aligning with contemporary approaches and techniques, he added.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

12 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council m ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council meeting, approves outcomes of c ..

27 minutes ago
 Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

1 hour ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.