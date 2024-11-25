Lahore Police Continue Checking At Entry, Exit Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:45 PM
In an ongoing effort to maintain peace and security, Lahore Police has carried out extensive snap-checking and barricades at the city’s entry and exit points, effectively screening suspicious individuals and vehicles
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In an ongoing effort to maintain peace and security, Lahore Police has carried out extensive snap-checking and barricades at the city’s entry and exit points, effectively screening suspicious individuals and vehicles.
This was stated by the spokesman for Lahore Police in a statement issued today. He added that over 154,000 cars and other vehicles along with more than 865,000 motorcycles have been thoroughly checked this year.
The spokesman added that action has been taken against 463 vehicles without proper documentation and over 16,000 motorcycles. During the checks, 82 motorcycles were found to be applied for registration, 8 were using non-standard number plates and 172 vehicles were impounded under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that strict checking of vehicles, motorcycles and suspicious individuals is being carried out at various checkpoints across the city, including both internal and external routes. He urged officers to closely monitor the performance of forces in the field and their crime control efforts.
He further instructed officers to remain vigilant, especially in high-risk areas, ensuring thorough checks and effective patrolling. The CCPO also reminded police officers and staff to diligently perform their duties to protect citizens' lives and property adding that all available resources are being utilized to maintain law and order in the city.
Recent Stories
Abducted girl recovered within a week
Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote tr ..
Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women
Workshops held on best practices in online education
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects
PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue docume ..
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests
PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abducted girl recovered within a week12 seconds ago
-
Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote transparency, good gov ..14 seconds ago
-
Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women16 seconds ago
-
Workshops held on best practices in online education17 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects17 minutes ago
-
PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue documents20 seconds ago
-
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agenda: Aleem Khan24 minutes ago
-
Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD33 minutes ago
-
District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests33 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer35 minutes ago
-
MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief35 minutes ago
-
Ensuring law & order in capital, top-most priority; IG Rizvi35 minutes ago