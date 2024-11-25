Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In an ongoing effort to maintain peace and security, Lahore Police has carried out extensive snap-checking and barricades at the city’s entry and exit points, effectively screening suspicious individuals and vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In an ongoing effort to maintain peace and security, Lahore Police has carried out extensive snap-checking and barricades at the city’s entry and exit points, effectively screening suspicious individuals and vehicles.

This was stated by the spokesman for Lahore Police in a statement issued today. He added that over 154,000 cars and other vehicles along with more than 865,000 motorcycles have been thoroughly checked this year.

The spokesman added that action has been taken against 463 vehicles without proper documentation and over 16,000 motorcycles. During the checks, 82 motorcycles were found to be applied for registration, 8 were using non-standard number plates and 172 vehicles were impounded under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that strict checking of vehicles, motorcycles and suspicious individuals is being carried out at various checkpoints across the city, including both internal and external routes. He urged officers to closely monitor the performance of forces in the field and their crime control efforts.

He further instructed officers to remain vigilant, especially in high-risk areas, ensuring thorough checks and effective patrolling. The CCPO also reminded police officers and staff to diligently perform their duties to protect citizens' lives and property adding that all available resources are being utilized to maintain law and order in the city.