Open Menu

Lahore Police Continue Checking At Entry, Exit Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points

In an ongoing effort to maintain peace and security, Lahore Police has carried out extensive snap-checking and barricades at the city’s entry and exit points, effectively screening suspicious individuals and vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In an ongoing effort to maintain peace and security, Lahore Police has carried out extensive snap-checking and barricades at the city’s entry and exit points, effectively screening suspicious individuals and vehicles.

This was stated by the spokesman for Lahore Police in a statement issued today. He added that over 154,000 cars and other vehicles along with more than 865,000 motorcycles have been thoroughly checked this year.

The spokesman added that action has been taken against 463 vehicles without proper documentation and over 16,000 motorcycles. During the checks, 82 motorcycles were found to be applied for registration, 8 were using non-standard number plates and 172 vehicles were impounded under Section 550 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that strict checking of vehicles, motorcycles and suspicious individuals is being carried out at various checkpoints across the city, including both internal and external routes. He urged officers to closely monitor the performance of forces in the field and their crime control efforts.

He further instructed officers to remain vigilant, especially in high-risk areas, ensuring thorough checks and effective patrolling. The CCPO also reminded police officers and staff to diligently perform their duties to protect citizens' lives and property adding that all available resources are being utilized to maintain law and order in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Law And Order Vehicles Criminals All

Recent Stories

Abducted girl recovered within a week

Abducted girl recovered within a week

12 seconds ago
 Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Ac ..

Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote tr ..

14 seconds ago
 Call to enforce laws to curb violence against wome ..

Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women

16 seconds ago
 Workshops held on best practices in online educati ..

Workshops held on best practices in online education

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official d ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects

17 minutes ago
 PJA launches another training program on professio ..

PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue docume ..

20 seconds ago
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

24 minutes ago
 Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

33 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

33 minutes ago
 PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to at ..

PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors

24 minutes ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

35 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan