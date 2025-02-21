Open Menu

Lahore Police Continue Welfare Efforts For Martyrs' Families

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Lahore Police continue welfare efforts for martyrs' families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Lahore Police remain committed to the welfare of the families of police martyrs, ensuring they receive financial and social support.

Under the Martyrs' Package, 9 families have been provided with houses worth Rs. 1.295 billion since 2024.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, 87 families of police employees have received over Rs. 214.34 million in scholarships for their children’s education. Additionally, Rs. 3.82 million have been distributed among 11 families under the dowry fund, while 18 families have been provided Rs.

4.36 million as a subsistence allowance.

CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, emphasized that martyrs are the pride of the nation, and their families will continue to receive full support. He stated that all available resources are being utilized to assist them, including financial aid for housing, education, and medical treatment.

He further reiterated Lahore Police’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its personnel and their families, ensuring that the sacrifices of the martyrs are honored with dignity and care.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

25 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

40 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

40 minutes ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

40 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

40 minutes ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

1 hour ago
EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

2 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to ..

Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..

2 hours ago
 Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakee ..

Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan