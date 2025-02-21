Lahore Police continue welfare efforts for martyrs' families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Lahore Police remain committed to the welfare of the families of police martyrs, ensuring they receive financial and social support.

Under the Martyrs' Package, 9 families have been provided with houses worth Rs. 1.295 billion since 2024.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, 87 families of police employees have received over Rs. 214.34 million in scholarships for their children’s education. Additionally, Rs. 3.82 million have been distributed among 11 families under the dowry fund, while 18 families have been provided Rs.

4.36 million as a subsistence allowance.

CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, emphasized that martyrs are the pride of the nation, and their families will continue to receive full support. He stated that all available resources are being utilized to assist them, including financial aid for housing, education, and medical treatment.

He further reiterated Lahore Police’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its personnel and their families, ensuring that the sacrifices of the martyrs are honored with dignity and care.