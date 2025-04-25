Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

Lahore Police have launched an escalated crackdown on gambling dens and online betting in connection with Pakistan Super League X

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Lahore Police have launched an escalated crackdown on gambling dens and online betting in connection with Pakistan Super League X.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesperson, 1,326 suspects have been arrested this year and 319 FIRs have been registered at various police stations across the city.

The spokesperson further added that more than Rs. 7.248 million were recovered from the accused.

Breakdown by divisions includes: 448 arrests in City Division, 302 in Cantonment, 186 in Civil Lines, 103 in Saddar, 155 in Iqbal Town and 132 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that aggressive operations are underway to eradicate gambling dens and online betting networks. He has directed further acceleration of operations, including intelligence-based raids on gambling hubs.

“Those involved in illegal betting will be brought to justice,” said CCPO Kamyana. He added that modern technology should be fully utilized to curb online gambling and called for strict monitoring of social media applications promoting such illegal activities.