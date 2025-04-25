Open Menu

Lahore Police Crack Down On Gambling Dens, Online Betting

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

Lahore Police have launched an escalated crackdown on gambling dens and online betting in connection with Pakistan Super League X

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Lahore Police have launched an escalated crackdown on gambling dens and online betting in connection with Pakistan Super League X.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesperson, 1,326 suspects have been arrested this year and 319 FIRs have been registered at various police stations across the city.

The spokesperson further added that more than Rs. 7.248 million were recovered from the accused.

Breakdown by divisions includes: 448 arrests in City Division, 302 in Cantonment, 186 in Civil Lines, 103 in Saddar, 155 in Iqbal Town and 132 in Model Town.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that aggressive operations are underway to eradicate gambling dens and online betting networks. He has directed further acceleration of operations, including intelligence-based raids on gambling hubs.

“Those involved in illegal betting will be brought to justice,” said CCPO Kamyana. He added that modern technology should be fully utilized to curb online gambling and called for strict monitoring of social media applications promoting such illegal activities.

Recent Stories

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital

58 seconds ago
 Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian ..

Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced

59 seconds ago
 Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fai ..

Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression

1 minute ago
 Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online ..

Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting

3 minutes ago
 PM commends security forces for eliminating six Kh ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij

3 minutes ago
 IESCO director visits customer facilitation centre ..

IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation ..

3 minutes ago
Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggre ..

Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations

3 minutes ago
 Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intens ..

Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false fla ..

3 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace huma ..

Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first electricity-generating road ready ..

Pakistan's first electricity-generating road ready in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Cotton growers must follow agri dept's guidelines ..

Cotton growers must follow agri dept's guidelines to control whitefly attack

7 minutes ago
 Security meeting held in DG Khan

Security meeting held in DG Khan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan