Lahore Police Crack Down On Gambling Dens, Online Betting
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Lahore Police have launched an escalated crackdown on gambling dens and online betting in connection with Pakistan Super League X
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Lahore Police have launched an escalated crackdown on gambling dens and online betting in connection with Pakistan Super League X.
According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesperson, 1,326 suspects have been arrested this year and 319 FIRs have been registered at various police stations across the city.
The spokesperson further added that more than Rs. 7.248 million were recovered from the accused.
Breakdown by divisions includes: 448 arrests in City Division, 302 in Cantonment, 186 in Civil Lines, 103 in Saddar, 155 in Iqbal Town and 132 in Model Town.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasised that aggressive operations are underway to eradicate gambling dens and online betting networks. He has directed further acceleration of operations, including intelligence-based raids on gambling hubs.
“Those involved in illegal betting will be brought to justice,” said CCPO Kamyana. He added that modern technology should be fully utilized to curb online gambling and called for strict monitoring of social media applications promoting such illegal activities.
Recent Stories
MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital
Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced
Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression
Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij
IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation ..
Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations
Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false fla ..
Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul
Pakistan's first electricity-generating road ready in Lahore
Cotton growers must follow agri dept's guidelines to control whitefly attack
Security meeting held in DG Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital58 seconds ago
-
Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced59 seconds ago
-
Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression1 minute ago
-
Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting3 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij3 minutes ago
-
IESCO director visits customer facilitation centres, reviews ongoing upgradation process3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Hindu community condemns Indian aggression and baseless allegations3 minutes ago
-
Indian Forces brutal crackdown on Kashmiris intensified after Pahalgam false flag operation3 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence must aid, not replace human judgment: Justice Miangul7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's first electricity-generating road ready in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
Security meeting held in DG Khan23 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij23 minutes ago