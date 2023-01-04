UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Cricket Team Calls On SSP Admin

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Lahore police cricket team calls on SSP Admin

The players of Lahore Police cricket team, who had qualified for the semi-finals and secured third position in the IG Punjab Shuhada Cricket Winter Championship 2022-23, called on SSP Admin Atif Nazir at the capital city police headquarters here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The players of Lahore Police cricket team, who had qualified for the semi-finals and secured third position in the IG Punjab Shuhada Cricket Winter Championship 2022-23, called on SSP Admin Atif Nazir at the capital city police headquarters here on Wednesday.

Lahore Police cricket team captain Sheikh Adeel, vice captain Muhammad Almas and other players were among those who met SSP Administration Lahore. SSP Admin Atif Nazir congratulated and lauded the Lahore police cricket team for qualifying in for the semi-final and getting the third position in the championship, winning the medal.

He also announced to give commendation certificates and cash awards to all the players of Lahore Police cricket team for their brilliant performance.

Talking to players, the SSP Admin said that it was a matter of great pride and honour for the Lahore Police cricket team to reach the semi-finals of the provincial level championship, but players should work more and struggle hard to achieve the first position in the coming championship.

He said that Lahore Police would organize T-20 cricket matches among all wings and units of Lahore police to promote cricket at the district level.

All out resources would be utilized to improve the performance of Lahore police cricket team so as to bring more laurels and encourage the youths to take part in healthy sports activities. Cricket teams from different regions of Punjab Police participated in the IG Punjab Martyrs Cricket Championship.

The Lahore Police cricket team had won nine matches and reached the semi-finals for the first time in history.

Team Captain Sheikh Adeel, who was declared man of the match in four important matches, hasbeen included in the Punjab Police cricket team.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Man All From

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

20 minutes ago
 RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

50 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

1 hour ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

1 hour ago
 Irrigation minister for early completion of develo ..

Irrigation minister for early completion of development projects

11 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in h ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in hate material case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.