Lahore police cricket team calls on SSP Admin

The players of Lahore Police cricket team, who had qualified for the semi-finals and secured third position in the IG Punjab Shuhada Cricket Winter Championship 2022-23, called on SSP Admin Atif Nazir at the capital city police headquarters here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The players of Lahore Police cricket team, who had qualified for the semi-finals and secured third position in the IG Punjab Shuhada Cricket Winter Championship 2022-23, called on SSP Admin Atif Nazir at the capital city police headquarters here on Wednesday.

Lahore Police cricket team captain Sheikh Adeel, vice captain Muhammad Almas and other players were among those who met SSP Administration Lahore. SSP Admin Atif Nazir congratulated and lauded the Lahore police cricket team for qualifying in for the semi-final and getting the third position in the championship, winning the medal.

He also announced to give commendation certificates and cash awards to all the players of Lahore Police cricket team for their brilliant performance.

Talking to players, the SSP Admin said that it was a matter of great pride and honour for the Lahore Police cricket team to reach the semi-finals of the provincial level championship, but players should work more and struggle hard to achieve the first position in the coming championship.

He said that Lahore Police would organize T-20 cricket matches among all wings and units of Lahore police to promote cricket at the district level.

All out resources would be utilized to improve the performance of Lahore police cricket team so as to bring more laurels and encourage the youths to take part in healthy sports activities. Cricket teams from different regions of Punjab Police participated in the IG Punjab Martyrs Cricket Championship.

The Lahore Police cricket team had won nine matches and reached the semi-finals for the first time in history.

Team Captain Sheikh Adeel, who was declared man of the match in four important matches, hasbeen included in the Punjab Police cricket team.