Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Lahore Police have demonstrated commendable performance in various aspects, including departmental reforms, the welfare of martyrs and veterans, enhancement of police stations, record promotions, and more, during the one-year tenure of the caretaker provincial government
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Lahore Police have demonstrated commendable performance in various aspects, including departmental reforms, the welfare of martyrs and veterans, enhancement of police stations, record promotions, and more, during the one-year tenure of the caretaker provincial government.
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana made this statement here on Friday, highlighting that over 400,000 pending road certificates and more than 300,000 under-investigation cases were efficiently addressed. Additionally, swift actions taken by the police through the helpline 15 have significantly reduced the crime rate in the provincial capital, he added.
He said that by implementing smart policing with the aid of international standard Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS), Lahore police provided 14 different facilities under one roof 24/7 through 16 service centers.
Bilal Kamyana emphasized the record promotions within Lahore Police over the last year, with over 4,000 officers and personnel were promoted through 36 promotion boards.
"Under the Shuhada package, houses worth Rs 14.85 crore have been provided to the families of 13 martyrs. Furthermore, Rs 6 crore 86 lakh 68 thousand have been distributed to 1263 families for the scholarship of children of police officers", he added.
CCPO Kamyana highlighted that Lahore Police successfully arrested 3304 gangs, recovering more than Rs 2 billion 96 million. The value of vehicles recovered through AVLS operations is Rs 1 billion 87 crore 53 lakh 65 thousand, he added.
In anti-narcotics operations, 11111 suspects were arrested, and substantial amounts of drugs and alcohol were seized, adding that 25529 Proclaimed Offenders, 19187 Target Offenders, and 49106 Judicial Fugitives had been apprehended.
CCPO Bilal Kamyana stated that a policing system focused on public service was promoted, shifting away from fear and intimidation. The public service delivery system has been enhanced through modern technology, completely transforming police stations with updated facilities, he added.
