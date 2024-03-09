Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP leader says they have set up the camp to mark the victory of Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) The Lahore police dismantled the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) victory camp at Charing Cross, the party’s Lahore President Aslam Gill.

Chaudhary Aslam Gill addressed a press conference along with the party leaders and alleged that SSP Operations Lahore Ali Raza denied permission for the camp, citing the security concerns.

The PPP leader said that SSP Raza had warned of police action if the party persisted in setting up camp at Charing Cross.

He called upon Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to intervene against the police's actions, as party workers voiced slogans against Lahore police.

The PPP leader clarified that they were not protesting but gathering to celebrate the party's imminent victory.

Gill pledged to proceed with their celebratory event, asserting that nobody could obstruct them.

The PPP had planned to establish the camp to mark the anticipated victory of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election, where he is expected to win by a significant margin.

Zardari, the joint candidate of the ruling coalition, faces Mahmood Achakzai backed by PTI in the contest for the 14th president of Pakistan.