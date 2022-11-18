UrduPoint.com

Lahore Police Distribute Rs 480.784m Assistance Among Cops, Families

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Police have distributed Rs 480.784 million financial assistance among police personnel and their family members so far.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Friday, "Welfare of police officers, officials and their family members, particularly heirs of police martyrs, is our top priority." The welfare eye wing at Capital City Police Headquarters had been providing online services and focal persons had been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families regarding their different financial matters.

A spokesman for the Police Department said more than Rs 259.7 million were distributed among 133 police employees and their family members this year as financial assistance.

An amount of Rs 20.3 million was distributed for children of Lahore police personnel as scholarship grant this year. As per policy, an amount of Rs 27 million was spent on purchase of two houses for the heirs of martyred police officials, who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

An amount of Rs 20.298 million was distributed among 602 police employees as maintenance allowance and Rs 9.562 million were given for medical treatment. Similarly, over Rs 50 million were distributed as dowry allowance among police personnel as assistance for marriages of their daughters. Lahore police distributed Rs 24.637 million as group insurance among its employees. Also Rs 921,000 were given as the last month pay to the employees ahead of their retirement.

