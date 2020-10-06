(@imziishan)

Mohsin Raza whose bike was stolen from outside Emporium Mall has asked Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh for reforms in police stations after he was denied registration of an FIR by Nawab Town police over the issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Police never bothered to lodge FIR on the genuine grievance of a poor man, was the shootout of a citizen whose bike was recently stolen in Nawab Town police precinct.

Mohsin Raza, worker at a local office, said that he approached Nawab Town police station Lahore for registration of FIR after his bike was stolen from outside Emporium Mall on Sept 29.

“I was repeated refused by Nawab Town police regarding registration of FIR on my stolen bike,” said the citizen, adding that he was holding slip of his complaint but no action was taken on it.

Sharing tale of his ordeal, he said that police always played the role of silent spectators. He said he visited police stations for four days but they did not take any action for registration of FIR.

“Finally, on the fourth day, I asked the police that I do job at a local office and I can’t afford daily visit of the police station. Kindly register FIR , because my bike has been stolen,” said the aggrieved man, building his argument that all his efforts in this regard went waste.

“Be patient. You will get your bike back and don’t go to getting FIR registered,” the police man whose name was not known to him told him.

Later, he said he talked to Mr. Arshad, another officer of the same police station who promised that the FIR would be registered the next day and when he asked him the followed day about the status of the FIR but again he received the same response.

“Neither any action was taken nor did they register the FIR,” said Mohsin Raza.

“They [police] told me that they [thieves] might be the addicts and the bike will be recovered soon,” he further said while quoting the police officer.

The man said that again he was assured by Mr. Arshad again that the FIR would be registered today at 7pm or 8pm but it seemed to him nothing but another “lollypop”.

“What a common man can do and where should he go for remedy of his grievances?,” he asked.

He asked Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh to take notice of this issue and step forward to reform police stations.

“Transformation of the system is the need of the hour, and of course, CCPO Umar Sheikh can’t sit himself in every police station. Reforms at large scale are required for police stations, he added.